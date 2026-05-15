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Gracie Abrams explains how 'DFH' is different from previous albums

Gracie Abrams opens up about writing songs for 'Daughter From Hell' album
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Gracie Abrams explains how &apos;DFH&apos; is different from previous albums
Gracie Abrams opens up about writing songs for 'Daughter From Hell'

Gracie Abrams approached her third album, Daughter From Hell, from a different perspective than her earlier records - Good Riddance, and The Secret of Us.

The 26-year-old pop superstar spoke about the inspiration for her upcoming album in a new interview, sharing how it is much more reflective than spontaneous unlike her first two albums.

Abrams noted, "This album is really reflective of that, if we're lucky enough to live our 20s. It's that place between one world and another where we don't know what the next 10 years will look like, but we've been lucky to live longer and have a broader imagination," in conversation at the Elvis Duran Show.

The Risk hitmaker continued, "In the past, when I was writing The Secret of Us or Good Riddance, I had a more day-to-day approach, which I love so much in songwriting. This album feels more existential to me, because that's where my head is right now, a little less reactive in the moment." 

Speaking about the growth in her songwriting, Abrams added, "And I feel lucky to be at a place in my life where the reflection is happening in real time instead of being so impulsive. This album isn't a big swing, a change in terms of style, but it feels like we're mining deeper. Aaron Dessner, who did the project with me, he and I have been working together for six years, and this feels like a closer study of all of our instincts as collaborators and as individual artists. So, it was a real joy to make."

The first single from the album, Hit the Wall, was released on Thursday, May 14, and the complete album will come out on July 17.

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