Bong Joon Ho embraces his 'control freak' nature with new animation project

Bong Joon Ho breaks silence on Mickey 17 backlash during Cannes appearance

Oscar winning director Bong Joon Ho shared new details about his first animated movie Ally and says the project allowed him to fully embrace his perfectionist side.

In an interview with Variety, the Parasite filmmaker revealed the movie has been in work since 2019.

The story takes place deep in the South Pacific Ocean and follows a piglet squid dreaming of becoming famous in a wildlife documentary.

Things later take a darker turn when an environmental disaster pushes sea creatures into survival mode.

The film includes a major cast with Ayo Edebiri, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Finn Wolfhard lending their voices.

However, Bong explained that animation gives him more freedom than live action movies because he does not have to worry about physical filming limits.

He added that it lets him create scenes exactly the way he imagines them.

The director also spoke honestly about criticism surrounding Mickey 17.

He admitted that every good and bad part of the film came from him and said viewers should blame him if they disliked it.

Ally is expected to be completed later this year.