Drake takes controversial jab at DJ Khaled in new track

Drake dropped three albums in one night on Thursday, and buried inside one of them was a pointed jab at DJ Khaled that has since sent the internet into a spin.

On Make Them Pay, the seventh track from his long-awaited Ice Man record, the rapper directly called out the Palestinian-American producer, criticising him for what Drake characterised as a failure to publicly advocate for Palestine.

"And, Khaled, you know what I mean / The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen / And your people are still waitin' for a free Palestine / But apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green, damn / I'm seein' everyone's true colors, for real, I'm sensin' a theme," Drake raps on the track.

DJ Khaled, whose parents both emigrated to the United States from Palestine, has not directly addressed the lyrics.

His representatives had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

He did, however, post on Instagram on Friday, quoting Sizzla's Dem A Wonder and writing: "LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER."

Whether that was a response or simply a coincidence in timing, he left entirely to interpretation.

Ice Man had already been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, arriving as Drake's first solo project following the very public fallout from his feud with Kendrick Lamar.