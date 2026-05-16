Matthew McConaughey pretended to be ‘Mateo' to get a break from fame

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that at the height of his early fame, he packed up, flew to Peru and reinvented himself as a man called Mateo, just to find out if he still knew who he really was.

Speaking on the No Magic Pill with Blake Mycoskie podcast on 5 May, the 56-year-old Oscar winner opened up about the 22-day solo trip he took in the mid-nineties, shortly after A Time to Kill turned him into a fully-fledged Hollywood star.

Having broken through with Dazed and Confused in 1993, the sudden surge in fame that followed his 1996 breakthrough left him needing to step away and recalibrate.

"I needed to get my feet on the ground," he said. "But at the same time, I needed to enjoy [that] all of a sudden the world was 'yes' to me."

The decision to use a fake name was a deliberate one.

McConaughey explained that fame has a way of collapsing the ordinary social rituals, nobody asks your name anymore, nobody wonders what you do.

He wanted to be a stranger again.

"I needed to meet people who knew me as Mateo. That was it," he said.

"And at the end of 22 days, the tears in their eyes and the tears in my eyes and the hugs we had on the sadness and happiness of saying goodbye were all based off of the man they met named Mateo, who had nothing to do with the celebrity and the experience and times we had together for 22 days."

He was candid about the fact that the trip wasn't easy from the outset.

The first twelve days were, by his own description, "wonky." The final ten were "great", and it was that shift that told him he was ready to go home.

"I was now at the place long enough to go, 'I could live this. This could be my existence,'" he recalled. "As soon as you go, 'I could do this,' then you're like, 'Well, I can return home.'"

The experience, he said, did exactly what he needed it to.

It confirmed that the person people responded to was genuinely him, not the celebrity wrapper around him. "It reaffirmed my own identity that, 'Oh, I got it. This is based on me.'"

McConaughey did return to Hollywood, of course, and went on to even greater success, rom-coms like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, followed by the dramatic reinvention that earned him an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club.

But the habit of disappearing hasn't left him.

Earlier in the same podcast, he revealed he took another solo trip into the desert, no electricity, just diaries, steaks, water and tequila, while writing his 2025 book Poems & Prayers.

The pattern, he explained, is always the same: the first stretch is uncomfortable, the demons show up early, and somewhere around day twelve something shifts.

"All of a sudden I go, 'OK, dude. What are we going to forgive? And what are we going to change?'" he said.

"Instead of maybe crying about it or going pounding and making our knuckles bleed over it, there comes the breakthrough."

For a man who has built a career on charm and authenticity, it turns out both have always required a little maintenance.