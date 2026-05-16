John Travolta got airborne for premiere of new movie at Cannes

John Travolta arrived at Cannes the only way that really made sense, he flew himself there.

The 72-year-old actor and lifelong aviation enthusiast piloted his own plane to the French Riviera for the world premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his directorial debut, which he also wrote, narrated and produced.

He documented the journey in a video shared to Instagram on Friday, 15 May, showing him and his daughter Ella, 26, who stars in the film, preparing to board his plane on the runway.

Ever the showman, Travolta fully committed to the moment.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking," he announced from the pilot's seat before takeoff.

"Our flying time tonight to Nice, France is eight hours and 45 minutes. Sit back, enjoy the flight, and the champagne is on me."

It was a fittingly theatrical entrance for a film so rooted in his love of flying.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach is adapted from Travolta's own 1997 illustrated book of the same name, and tells the story of a cross-country flight to Hollywood that turns into the trip of a lifetime, complete with unexpected stopovers, colourful passengers and a first-class glimpse at the golden age of air travel.

The film stars Ella Bleu alongside Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett and Olga Hoffmann, and is narrated by Travolta himself.

Aviation has been a constant in Travolta's life long before Hollywood made him a household name.

He has held a pilot's licence since he was 22 and is qualified to fly several aircraft, including the Boeing 747, 707 and 737, as well as luxury jets like the Bombardier Global Express.

He has also served as an ambassador for Qantas Airways since 2002.

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star is a father to three children with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 57.

The couple also lost their son Jett, who died at 16 in 2009. Ella and youngest son Benjamin, 15, remain by his side.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach premieres globally on Apple TV on 29 May.