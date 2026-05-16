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Drake breaks new 2026 record on Spotify

Drake achieves new milestone with ‘Iceman’, ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Drake breaks new 2026 record on Spotify
Drake breaks new 2026 record on Spotify

Drake has wasted no time making his presence felt. 

Less than 24 hours after dropping his surprise trio of albums, the rapper has broken three Spotify records in a single day, and that's before counting what he's done on Amazon Music.

By Friday afternoon, Drake had become the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify in 2026. 

His ninth album Iceman claimed the title of most-streamed album in a single day this year, while its opening track Make Them Cry secured the most-streamed song in a single day in 2026. 

On Amazon Music, Iceman posted the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for a hip-hop album in 2026, with all three records combined delivering the biggest overall first 24-hour streaming debut globally this year across any genre.

The releases, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, landed as a surprise on Thursday night, though Iceman itself had been in the works and widely anticipated for roughly two years. 

Coming off the back of his bruising public feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake clearly had something to prove. The streaming numbers suggest, at the very least, that the world was listening.

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