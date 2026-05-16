David Beckham's net worth sky rockets after inter Miami boom

David Beckham has officially traded bending free kicks for bending billionaire charts.

According to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List, the football icon and wife Victoria Beckham are now sitting on a jaw-dropping combined fortune of £1.185 billion — making David the UK’s first billionaire athlete.

Not bad for a guy once known mainly for hairstyles and stoppage-time screamers.

And yes, Lionel Messi deserves at least a tiny thank-you card.

Much of Beckham’s massive wealth surge reportedly comes from Inter Miami CF, the MLS club he co-owns, which exploded commercially after Messi’s arrival.

Beckham, 51, is even said to have helped convince the Argentine superstar to stay in Miami for another three years – a move that probably made accountants happier than football fans.

But it’s not just football cash flooding in. Beckham’s Miami empire now stretches far beyond the pitch, with a 131-acre development surrounding Inter Miami’s new stadium reportedly valued at more than £370 million.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham quietly turned her fashion label from a money pit into a powerhouse. After years of skepticism about her designer ambitions, the brand now reportedly generates over £100 million annually.

Somewhere, Posh Spice is probably smiling very smugly.

Add in lucrative Adidas deals, business dividends and their endlessly marketable “brand Beckham” machine, and suddenly the billionaire title makes sense.

Honestly, retirement has never looked so profitable.