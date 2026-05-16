Britney Spears raises concerns with bruises on legs

Britney Spears has raised fresh concerns among fans after she was photographed with visible bruising on her legs, just hours after a chaotic restaurant outing that drew widespread attention on Wednesday night.

The 44-year-old pop star was spotted leaving the Paw Works pet store in Thousand Oaks on Thursday, wearing a beige trench coat that revealed deep purple bruising on one of her legs.

She kept her sunglasses on throughout, wore red and white open-toe sandals, and carried her phone as she made her way back to her car, where she was later seen with her feet up on the dashboard as her driver took the wheel.

The appearance came in the wake of a turbulent Wednesday evening.

CCTV footage obtained by the Daily Mail showed Spears visiting a liquor store in Sherman Oaks with two companions, before the group headed across the street to the Blue Dog Tavern, a dive bar.

Witnesses told TMZ that Spears caused a scene inside, reportedly barking and carrying a knife around the establishment.

Her representative pushed back firmly on that characterisation, telling the Daily Mail: "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."

Bar staff confirmed that burgers at the venue are served with a steak knife.

Restaurant workers also reportedly had to step in when Spears lit a cigarette near the entrance.

She was eventually escorted home by her security team, with witnesses saying they hadn't even realised it was her until after she had gone.