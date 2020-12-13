Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth has no intention of giving up throne: ‘She needs no support’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Talk has been spiraling about Queen Elizabeth II’s abdication as many expect Prince Charles to soon take over the throne.

However, royal expert Clive Irving has explained that it is highly unlikely for Her Majesty to give up the throne.

Speaking to Express, Irving said: “People seem to think that when the Queen reaches the age of 95 next year she will invoke the Regency Act and make Charles Prince Regent and so he can govern as such.”

“I don’t think she is minded to do that at all, she is incredibly fit and robust for her age. She is physically independent, she doesn’t even need a stick to walk, she needs no support - she was out riding on a horse recently. How many 94-year-old women can do that?” he said.

“She has got enormous stamina and she has made it very clear - she wants to do the job until she feels she can’t go on doing it. And she can very much keep on doing it,” he added.

“I think she has been very frustrated by living in the bubble, there are lots of things that she would normally be doing like investitures and meeting people at the palace that she can’t do,” he continued.

“I think once the bubble is lifted she will be right out there again doing all of that,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Here is Hailey Bieber's way to get gorgeous skin

Here is Hailey Bieber's way to get gorgeous skin

Queen postpones filming of annual Christmas speech due to Brexit

Queen postpones filming of annual Christmas speech due to Brexit

Ayeza Khan reveals her daughter Hoorain is Beyoncé's 'little fan'

Ayeza Khan reveals her daughter Hoorain is Beyoncé's 'little fan'
What did Bushra Ansari look like in 1982?

What did Bushra Ansari look like in 1982?
BTS’s Jimin warns ARMY of the ‘worsening’ covid-19 crisis

BTS’s Jimin warns ARMY of the ‘worsening’ covid-19 crisis
Before Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie was in another love triangle

Before Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie was in another love triangle

Ayeza Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap

Ayeza Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap
Kate Middleton took a dig at Prince Harry with a hilarious Christmas gift

Kate Middleton took a dig at Prince Harry with a hilarious Christmas gift

Mahira Khan diagnosed with coronavirus, urges fans to wear mask

Mahira Khan diagnosed with coronavirus, urges fans to wear mask
Emily Blunt ‘elated’ seeing her children pick up British accents in school

Emily Blunt ‘elated’ seeing her children pick up British accents in school
Is Taylor Swift's 'Tolerate It' an ode to Princess Diana?

Is Taylor Swift's 'Tolerate It' an ode to Princess Diana?
Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans

Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans

Latest

view all