Queen Elizabeth has no intention of giving up throne: ‘She needs no support’

Talk has been spiraling about Queen Elizabeth II’s abdication as many expect Prince Charles to soon take over the throne.

However, royal expert Clive Irving has explained that it is highly unlikely for Her Majesty to give up the throne.

Speaking to Express, Irving said: “People seem to think that when the Queen reaches the age of 95 next year she will invoke the Regency Act and make Charles Prince Regent and so he can govern as such.”

“I don’t think she is minded to do that at all, she is incredibly fit and robust for her age. She is physically independent, she doesn’t even need a stick to walk, she needs no support - she was out riding on a horse recently. How many 94-year-old women can do that?” he said.

“She has got enormous stamina and she has made it very clear - she wants to do the job until she feels she can’t go on doing it. And she can very much keep on doing it,” he added.

“I think she has been very frustrated by living in the bubble, there are lots of things that she would normally be doing like investitures and meeting people at the palace that she can’t do,” he continued.

“I think once the bubble is lifted she will be right out there again doing all of that,” he added.