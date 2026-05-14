Conan Gray reveals special connection with Addison Rae's hit 'Diet Pepsi'

Conan Gray is an Addison Rae fan, but most importantly, he is the friend who gets to hear the unreleased versions of her songs.

The 27-year-old singer revealed, in a new interview, that one of Rae's biggest hits, Diet Pepsi, is one of the most memorable songs to him because he heard it when it was a work-in-progress.

“I’m going to gloat for a moment. I was the first person to ever hear this song. I was in the studio on the day that Addison, Luka and Elvira first made it. I got to hear just the chorus and I was like, ‘You better finish the song right now because this is a hit.’ I was right!” the Astronomy hitmaker said.

Diet Pepsi was released in August 2025, and became an instant favourite among fans, going viral all over social media.

The singers have developed a close friendship and have been frequently spotted together during public outings.

Rae is also close to Gray's best friend Olivia Rodrigo, and recently invited her to her Coachella set where they performed both of their songs together.