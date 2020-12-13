Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mesmerise in latest photoshoot

Pakistan's beloved couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir stole fans' hearts when snaps from their latest photo shoot were revealed.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a series of gorgeous pictures from the shoot.

With a mixture of solo shots there was one, in particular, that stood out the most which featured them together.

The two could be seen rocking shades of gold with Sarah wearing a gorgeous saree while Falak opted for a printed sherwani.

It is safe to say they make an adorable couple.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July and since then have been sharing adorable pictures of each other.

