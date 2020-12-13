Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra's guide to styling denim will give you inspiration

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Actress Priyanka Chopra as of recently had left the internet divided over her questionable choice to wear chunky Crocs over stilettos during an awards show.

But this time the Quantico star seems to have redeemed herself with her latest post on Instagram. 

In the snap, she shares the perfect way to style denim as she rocks a white tee with power blue boots. 

The look is complimented with her signature waves with natural makeup. 

Even fans seem to agree to liking the look as she was showered with compliments. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Sadettin Köpek shares a throwback picture with 'Aslihan Hatun'

Ertugrul's Sadettin Köpek shares a throwback picture with 'Aslihan Hatun'
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mesmerise in latest photoshoot

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mesmerise in latest photoshoot

'Diana destroyer Camilla to be on sidelines when Charles takes over throne'

'Diana destroyer Camilla to be on sidelines when Charles takes over throne'
Priscilla Presley details harrowing abuse against Elvis Presley in memoir: ‘I was his doll’

Priscilla Presley details harrowing abuse against Elvis Presley in memoir: ‘I was his doll’
Meghan Markle worried about ‘putting a foot wrong’ during Christmas: report

Meghan Markle worried about ‘putting a foot wrong’ during Christmas: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘disenchanting’ royal fans after Netflix deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘disenchanting’ royal fans after Netflix deal: report
Minal Khan shares adorable snap with Aiman Khan, niece, mother

Minal Khan shares adorable snap with Aiman Khan, niece, mother
Prince Philip ‘Guilt-ridden’ after forcing Prince Charles to marry Princess Diana: report

Prince Philip ‘Guilt-ridden’ after forcing Prince Charles to marry Princess Diana: report
The Crown: Prince Philip was devastated by Queen Elizabeth's decision to keep her family name

The Crown: Prince Philip was devastated by Queen Elizabeth's decision to keep her family name

Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs
Queen Elizabeth could be slapped with ‘heavy fines’ over Royal Train use: report

Queen Elizabeth could be slapped with ‘heavy fines’ over Royal Train use: report
UK publication names three Pakistanis in list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020

UK publication names three Pakistanis in list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020

Latest

view all