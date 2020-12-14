Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans go gaga as couple makes a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport

Fans of Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cannot stop gushing over their stylish appearance after the lovebirds were snapped at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.

Alia and her beau have been the talk of the town since they confirmed their romance.

The Gully Boy actress looked chic in white tube top teamed up with matching jacket and trousers, while Ranbir looked handsome in a blue checkered shirt, distressed denim and a navy blue sleeveless jacket.

The couple can also be seen sporting masks.

The couple is all set to marry next year, according to Indian media.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will come together in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.