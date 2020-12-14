Karan Johar says ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ will always be a blessing in his filmography

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has said that film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ will always be a blessing in his filmography as he celebrates 19 years of its release.

Karan turned to Instagram and took a trip down memory lane by sharing a montage video of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.

The filmmaker wrote, “#19yearsofK3G ...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way...”

“This film will always be a blessing in my filmography ....thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!,” Karan further said followed by several heart emoticons.