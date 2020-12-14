Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan's bare-faced snap blows fans away

Monday Dec 14, 2020

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is almost always spotted dressed to the nines, with a full face of glam- not that there is anything wrong with it.

But this time, she turned it down a notch and blew fans away with her latest snap on Instagram.

In the picture she can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous without an ounce of makeup, as she sipped on tea, wrapped up in layers in a cold winter morning.

Her barren face looks fresh and beautiful to say the least.

Even fans echoed similar sentiments as she was sent heart emojis and compliments in the comments. 

Take a look:



