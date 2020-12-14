Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Famed Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her beau, actor Shahbaz Shigri were spotted together during her sister's nikkah ceremony.

In a video post on Instagram, she could be seen speaking to Shahbaz during the gorgeous ceremony. 

Aima looked like a dream as she was decked out in a gorgeous red, ethnic attire while he looked dashing in a cream coloured suit.

The dazzling video has won the hearts of the fans and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Aima and Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together and have been treating their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look
Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year
Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'
She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video
Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU
Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut

Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut

Latest

view all