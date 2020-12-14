Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Famed Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her beau, actor Shahbaz Shigri were spotted together during her sister's nikkah ceremony.



In a video post on Instagram, she could be seen speaking to Shahbaz during the gorgeous ceremony.

Aima looked like a dream as she was decked out in a gorgeous red, ethnic attire while he looked dashing in a cream coloured suit.

The dazzling video has won the hearts of the fans and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Aima and Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together and have been treating their fans with loved-up photos on social media.










