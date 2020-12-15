Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
After Eugenie exits Frogmore Cottage, rumours of Harry and Meghan's return escalate

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be heading back to their Frogmore Cottage home in the UK.

The news comes only days after it was reported that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s old digs.

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the two will actually be returning to the UK soon, rumours are rife on social media about their possible visit, reported Express UK.

Fans were left wondering the same as one person tweeted: "Could it be that #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle have plans to return to the UK early in 2021?"

"Yup. They’re coming back,” another user confidently responded.

Another fan suggested that they should be giving the cottage back to the monarch "Wouldn’t it be the righteous thing to do and give the Queen the property back?

