Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix

Jesy Nelson, 29, citing mental health issues, is taking an exit from Little Mix

British singer Jesy Nelson has officially stepped back from the famous girl group Little Mix, nine years after it was formed.

Nelson, 29, citing mental health issues, is taking an exit from the band, as announced on their official Instagram page.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” read the statement.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being,” it further read.

The band will continue to make music as a trio with remaining members, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.



“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour,” the statement further read.

Nelson also made the same announcement on her own social media as well.

“The past 9 years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she wrote.

“I want to say than you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories i’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfill all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love,” she added.

