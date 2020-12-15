Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family more than anything in the world

Scott Disick reunited with his ex-partner US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the birthdays of their sons Mason and Reign, saying “I love you and our family more than anything in the world.”

Taking to Instagram, Scott thanked Kourtney Kardashian for being ‘the best baby maker in town’.

Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo featuring Kourtney, his son and daughter.

He wrote, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town.”

Scott further wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more then anything in the world.”

Earlier, he posted adorable snaps and sweet messages for Mason, who turned 11, and Reign, who turned 6.