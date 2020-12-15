Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University announces schedule for submission of BCom examination forms, fee

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

The building of the KU's faculty of Arts. — Wikipedia

  • Varsity is now providing an online payment facility for submitting fees throughout Pakistan
  • Candidates appearing for BCom Part-I or II would pay a fee of Rs6,725
  • Candidates appearing in BCom both parts would submit a fee of Rs11,850

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for B.Com (Regular) Part-I or II or both parts for Annual Examination 2020.

KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that the varsity is now providing an online payment facility for the submission of fees throughout the country.

Candidates appearing for B.Com Part-I or II would pay Rs6,725 as a fee, while candidates appearing in B.Com both parts would submit a fee of Rs11,850, he said.

Read more: Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Dr Hussain added that candidates could submit their fee online until December 31, 2020, at any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP, and Sindh Bank Limited. 

Candidates can download the examination form from the official website of the university (www.uok.edu.pk), said Dr Hussain, warning that incomplete forms would not be entertained at all.

The university has directed students to attach their fee payment vouchers, along with relevant documents, and duly-filled examination forms through their respective colleges.

Read more: Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Meanwhile, candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the Annual Examination 2020 after submitting a fine of Rs3,000 in addition to the regular examination fee.

They would be required to take the exam as per the existing syllabus.

