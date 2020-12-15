Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian advises fans to 'stay thankful' as she sends positive vibes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has started her morning off on a positive note.

Taking to Instagram, she wished her 123 million followers a good morning along with a positive message for the day to be thankful.

"Good Morning!!! Stay blessed and Thankful!!" the caption read.

She could be seen donning a Skims pullover as she flashed a gorgeous smile with her beautiful hair framing her face. 

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and grateful as of late as she took her daughter True Thompson on a charity drive to donate toys in a bid to bring in some holiday cheer.  

She also recently shared some words of wisdom with a message of living gratefully.

The simple message resonated with her fans as they agreed with the Good American founder. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘shutdown’ after Princess Diana’s funeral: 'I locked it all up'

Prince Harry ‘shutdown’ after Princess Diana’s funeral: 'I locked it all up'
Prince Harry ‘cut off’ family to protect Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry ‘cut off’ family to protect Meghan Markle: report
Royal insiders fume over Meghan Markle’s blatant disrespect for royal ‘values’: report

Royal insiders fume over Meghan Markle’s blatant disrespect for royal ‘values’: report
The time Kate Middleton rejected Queen's Christmas invitation

The time Kate Middleton rejected Queen's Christmas invitation

Taylor Swift finally addresses ‘Woodvale’ release rumors

Taylor Swift finally addresses ‘Woodvale’ release rumors
Prince Andrew ‘breaks’ Princess Beatrice’s heart over Epstein row: report

Prince Andrew ‘breaks’ Princess Beatrice’s heart over Epstein row: report
Cher reveals what it’s like to ‘age’: ‘People keep rushing me’

Cher reveals what it’s like to ‘age’: ‘People keep rushing me’
Kelly Clarkson reveals ‘The Dance’ is helping her deal with her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals ‘The Dance’ is helping her deal with her divorce
'Meghan Markle wants to make money off royal status'

'Meghan Markle wants to make money off royal status'

Denzel Washington advised Chadwick Boseman to propose to wife Simone Ledward

Denzel Washington advised Chadwick Boseman to propose to wife Simone Ledward
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan hits five million followers on Instagram

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan hits five million followers on Instagram
BTS reveal their thoughts behind creating ’BE’

BTS reveal their thoughts behind creating ’BE’

Latest

view all