Khloe Kardashian advises fans to 'stay thankful' as she sends positive vibes

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has started her morning off on a positive note.

Taking to Instagram, she wished her 123 million followers a good morning along with a positive message for the day to be thankful.

"Good Morning!!! Stay blessed and Thankful!!" the caption read.

She could be seen donning a Skims pullover as she flashed a gorgeous smile with her beautiful hair framing her face.

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and grateful as of late as she took her daughter True Thompson on a charity drive to donate toys in a bid to bring in some holiday cheer.

She also recently shared some words of wisdom with a message of living gratefully.

The simple message resonated with her fans as they agreed with the Good American founder.

