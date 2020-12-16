Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have sent Christmas presents to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent the Cambridges heartwarming gifts for Christmas.

According to experts, Harry and his Meghan's exit from the royal family (Megxit) has healed the Duke of Sussex's ties with elder brother.

As revealed by Vanity Fair, the brothers’ relationship is “much better than it was."

The two are now in frequent contact and the Sussex family has sent Christmas presents to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s family. “I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas,” a friend told the magazine.

They went on to shed light on Prince Harry's thoughts a year after the shocking departure.

“There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving,” said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both.”

