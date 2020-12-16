Can't connect right now! retry
Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Famed British actor Jameela Jamil, despite being a celebrity herself, is not too fond of them and the culture they represent. 

During a chat with Angela Scanlon on her podcast Thanks a Million, The Good Place actor voiced her disdain about the toxic celebrity culture and called them all ‘crap.’

“Sorry we’re crap. I’ve always thought we were crap so it’s been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world,” she said.

"I want to leave TV when I’m 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist. And I might well [expletive] do that. I might just go away and become a therapist,” she went on to say.

EMDR [an abbreviation for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] is a type of psychotherapy encircling eye movements and hand tapping. 

