Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is known far and wide as a fitness freak in the industry, giving us all constant inspiration to shed the extra kilos.

The Friends alum is at is again as she made an appearance in a new ad for Vital Proteins, showing off her fit physique as she did a number of grueling exercises.

The Murder Mystery actor stunned in skintight leggings with a teal crop top as she practiced yoga.

In the video, Jen’s voiceover plays where she says: “When we feel supported from within we feel our best. And our confidence to take on the whole world outside comes from way deeper.”

Back in November, Jennifer had announced her partnership with Vital Proteins as she joined the brand as their Chief Creative Officer.







