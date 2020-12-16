Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is known far and wide as a fitness freak in the industry, giving us all constant inspiration to shed the extra kilos.

The Friends alum is at is again as she made an appearance in a new ad for Vital Proteins, showing off her fit physique as she did a number of grueling exercises.

The Murder Mystery actor stunned in skintight leggings with a teal crop top as she practiced yoga.

In the video, Jen’s voiceover plays where she says: “When we feel supported from within we feel our best. And our confidence to take on the whole world outside comes from way deeper.”

Back in November, Jennifer had announced her partnership with Vital Proteins as she joined the brand as their Chief Creative Officer.



More From Entertainment:

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75
No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name

No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name
Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist
Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report

Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report
Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside

Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside
Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth
Piers Morgan invites wrath after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing

Piers Morgan invites wrath after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing
Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut

Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Latest

view all