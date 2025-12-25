Channing Tatum honours late costar James Ransone

Channing Tatum is remembering his late friend and former co-star James Ransone with an emotional tribute following the actor’s sudden death at age 46.

As tributes continue to pour in from across Hollywood, Tatum’s message stands out as a deeply personal reflection on their bond and the impact Ransone had on those who knew him.

The two actors worked together on the 2011 crime thriller The Son of No One, directed by Dito Montiel.

In an Instagram Story shared this week, Tatum posted a photo of himself alongside Ransone and wrote a heartfelt message honouring his late friend.

“There ain’t words for these things,” he wrote.

“But you my friend… was one of the realest. I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like I wonder what he’s gonna say!!??? Lololol.”

He ended the message with, “I love you PJ I’ll see you on the next one my G.”

Ransone’s death has sent shockwaves through the film community.

According to the county medical examiner, he was found dead in Los Angeles last week, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The actor, known for his raw and compelling performances, also received tributes from fellow artists including Chloë Sevigny, Spike Lee and Sean Baker, all of whom worked with him throughout his career.

Many described him as a fearless performer and a deeply authentic presence on and off screen.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son.

As friends, collaborators and fans continue to grieve, many have shared memories highlighting his talent, humour and unmistakable individuality.

His passing has sparked renewed conversations around mental health and the quiet struggles often faced behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.