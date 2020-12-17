Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Billie Eilish gives fans a glimpse inside her new documentary

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Billie Eilish gave fans never-before-seen insight into her home life in the first trailer for her 'The World’s A Little Blurry' documentary. 

The Documentary, which is set to arrive on Apple TV Plus in February, follows the singer’s life from July 2018 until now.

The singer is spotted hanging out with her brother and writing partner Finneas, admitting she sleeps in her parents’ bed: ‘I sleep in here because I am scared of monsters in my room.’

The teaser also captures the moment Billie passes her driving test and embraces her newfound independence, telling the camera: ‘I can be alone though, that’s what’s important’.

In the trailer, Billie Eilish is also seen buying her dream car, a Dodge Challenger, which she lovingly washes in her parents’ back yard before spraying her mum with the hose. 

