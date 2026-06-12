Is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink's 'Spider Man' role finally revealed?

Sadie Sink's mystery role in Spider Man: Brand New Day is once again getting massiove attention after a reported merchandise leak sparked new wave of fan theories.

The Stranger Things star was announced as part of the movie's cast months ago but Marvel still didn’t reveal which character she will be playing.

Since then, fans have been trying to guess her role.

The recent speculation started after an image said to be from the film's merchandise appeared online. However, the leaked stuff seems to show Sink's character with red hair and pink energy effects around her eyes and hands.

Those details immediately led many fans to believe that she could be playing Jean Grey, one of the most famous characters from the X Men universe.

The theory, moreover, been around for a while now, but that reported leak gave fans even more reason to talk about it.

Some viewers also pointed to footage from the movie, saying that the 24-year-old star’s character appears to have powers which are similar to Jean Grey's abilities in the comics.

Meanwhile other noticed that the iconic role is wearing yellow, a colour which is often linked to Jean Grey.

For now, all those rumours remain just that. Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has confirmed Sink's role, leaving fans waiting for more answers ahead of the film's July 31, 2026 release.