Kartik Aaryan shares big truth about Shah Rukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan has shared interesting facts about 'lover boy image', saying: 'My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India's.'

Kartik, who has just started shooting for his next film Dhamaka, has mostly starred in romantic movies, is stepping into the thriller zone for the first time in his career.

Speaking with a media outlet, the actor revealed that he will never shed his romantic image. 'However, I am never shedding the lover boy image. It is a privilege that does not trouble me at all. My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India’s.'

The actor, who is quite psyched up about his upcoming venture, said: “Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. Yes, it is a thriller, but it is so much more. It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It is my most commercial film yet."

The romantic hero also spoke about his last movie Love Aaj Kal's box office performance and said that the experience of working with Imtiaz lived up to his high expectations.

In addition to Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.