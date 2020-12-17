Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Hilary Duff confirms her 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is cancelled

US actress Hilary Duff has confirmed that her highly anticipated reboot Lizzie McGuire has officially been canceled, leaving fans around the world disappointing.

Hilary confirmed it on her Instagram handle, saying "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

She further said, "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.”

“I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of," the actress concluded.

Earlier this year, Hilary Duff got fans excited when she announced the reboot of Lizzie McGuire.

