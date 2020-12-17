Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Reuters

After Kaavan, Himalayan bears also rescued from Islamabad Zoo

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

A file photo of Suzi. Photo: Four Paws

ISLAMABAD: Just weeks after Kaavan, the world's loneliest elephant, was rescued from the Islamabad Zoo, two Himalayan brown bears were airlifted on Wednesday to a sanctuary in Jordan. 

Suzi and Babloo were finally rescued after the Islamabad High Court ordered the zoo be closed following years of campaigning by advocates including American pop star Cher. 

“Today is a special day. It’s symbolic to close the zoo," said Dr Amir Khalil, a vet with rescue organisation Four Paws.

Dr Khalil and team sedated male bear Babloo while Suzie was transported without sedation after a week of training reinforced by her favourite food, fish. 

The former dancing bears have severe health problems and Suzi has no teeth and had a tumour that had warranted lifesaving emergency surgery. 

The Himalayan bears will be rehabilitated in a Jordan sanctuary where they will share thousands of acres of forest with ten other bears.

Read more: IHC irked by delay in transfer of Himalayan bears from Islamabad Zoo to Jordan

More animals living under severe conditions in Islamabad zoo

Around 68 animals remained in severe conditions in captivity in Pakistan, said Dr Khalil. He said the closure of Islamabad Zoo could set a powerful precedent and he hoped to return when the zoo was turned into a wildlife rescue centre.

“There are lot of animals not only in Pakistan, everywhere in the world in bad (conditions) in captivity ... the high court already proved that Pakistan could be the lead to take very strict positions to ensure that animals don’t deserve to suffer.”

More From Pakistan:

Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?

Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?
Coronavirus: Karachi's District Central and some areas of Peshawar go under smart lockdown

Coronavirus: Karachi's District Central and some areas of Peshawar go under smart lockdown
Stop harassing Bitcoin, other digital currency miners, Pakistan court tells FIA

Stop harassing Bitcoin, other digital currency miners, Pakistan court tells FIA

Daily report on December 17: KP's coronavirus death surges past 1,500

Daily report on December 17: KP's coronavirus death surges past 1,500

'PM Imran Khan is not the admin of PTI spokespersons' WhatsApp group'

'PM Imran Khan is not the admin of PTI spokespersons' WhatsApp group'
In gatherings of mostly men, Malala says she always knew her voice mattered

In gatherings of mostly men, Malala says she always knew her voice mattered
Pakistan records 2,545 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Pakistan records 2,545 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours
Large-scale manufacturing recovery lifts prospects of economic development in Pakistan

Large-scale manufacturing recovery lifts prospects of economic development in Pakistan
Heavy fog disrupts train schedules across Pakistan

Heavy fog disrupts train schedules across Pakistan
Punjab coronavirus experts says no evidence of reinfection in province

Punjab coronavirus experts says no evidence of reinfection in province
FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Dubai on two-day UAE visit

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Dubai on two-day UAE visit
Did not visit Israel last month: Zulfi Bukhari dismisses 'social media propaganda'

Did not visit Israel last month: Zulfi Bukhari dismisses 'social media propaganda'

Latest

view all