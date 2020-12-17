Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff cut short their Dubai visit, return to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani returned to Mumbai from Dubai on Thursday morning after a short visit.



Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating, however, the lovebirds have not confirmed their romance yet.

The Malang actress accompanied Tiger Shroff, his mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff for a sports-related event in Dubai.

They enjoyed their holidays in the same hotel in Dubai, according to Indian media reports.

Now, Disha and Tiger were photographed exiting the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as the couple cut short their Dubai visit.

Ayesha Shroff and Krishna are still in Dubai, the report further says.