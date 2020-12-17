Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Five ‘M:I7’ crew members quit after Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

American actor Tom Cruise left many divided after a leaked audio showed him giving an earful to crew members of Mission: Impossible for breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

As per the latest development on the Top Gun star’s enraged reaction, five crew members have quit the project over his charged rant on set.

A source told The Sun: The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.”

“But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he's the one who carries the can,” the insider added.

For the unversed, Cruise went into an expletive-ridden rant against members of the crew for breaking COVID-19 protocol, as heard in a leaked audio clip.

In the clip, Cruise can be heard saying: "I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're [expletive] gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever [expletive] do it again.”

"I'm on the phone with every [expletive] studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you [expletive],” he added. 

