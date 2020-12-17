'Laal Kabootar' wins Lux Style Award for Best Film

Karachi-based crime thriller, Laal Kabootar has won the 19th Lux Style Award for Best Film.

The action-packed movie, which is a collaboration of Geo Films and Nehr Ghar Films, features Adeel Nawaz and Mansha Pasha.

Adeel plays Ahmed Ali Akbar, a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha's character, Aliya Malik, is a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.

It was released on March 22, 2019.

Laal Kabootar was chosen as Pakistan's official selection for the, Oscars 2020.

