Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury welcome baby boy as gender is finally revealed

It comes after Tommy was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family

Molly-Mae Hague has finally revealed the gender of her second child, days after fans predicted it was a baby boy.

The former Love Island star, 27, announced the birth of her new baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury last week.

The couple are already parents to their-three year-old daughter, Bambi.

The Maebe founder shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Sunday, showing little Bambi meeting her new baby brother for the first time.

In the clip, Tommy brought Bambi to the hospital, where the toddler sweetly got to hold her baby brother..





As Molly-Mae asked: 'Do you like him?' Bambi sweetly said 'yes.' She captioned the clip: 'There’s your little brother.'

Friends and family rushed to comments section to congratulate the couple.

Molly's sister Zoe wrote: 'Me and mum wearing blue to the baby shower was actually a COMPLETE accident too!!. I am so happy he’s absolutely perfect.'

TOWIE's Samantha Faiers added: 'Congratulations so beautiful' and Holly Hagan, who also recently gave birth, typed: 'Awww congratulations so special'.

It comes after Tommy was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth.

The boxer, 27, landed in Manchester via private jet on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Molly, also, 27, gave birth to their second child.