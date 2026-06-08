Ariana Grande marks Eternal Sunshine Tour debut with moving tribute

Ariana Grande is welcoming her fans to her new musical era with stunning highlights from her very first show from Eternal Sunshine Tour.

On Saturday, June 6, the 7 Rings hitmaker officially kicked off her highly anticipated tour at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, marking her return to the live stage for the first time in seven years.

Following her live rendition, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star took to her Instagram to share the official glimpse and first look at the tour alongside a heartfelt message.

“Oakland, night one … [heart icon],” she penned a sweet note. “It feels impossible to find the words at this time … so for now, just thank you.”

Getting emotional after the tour opener, the Bang Bang chart-topper continued, “From the bottom of my heart. i love you all more than words can ever possibly say.”

“And i missed you. thank you,” she added in the caption of her carousel which captured several moments from her first show.

Another social media post featured the Wicked star dangling in the air and other bits from her concert via a compilation of short clips.

“Welcome to the eternal sunshine tour ꕤ ｡˚ oakland, night 1,” she captioned it

For the unversed, the 41-date tour will run through major North American cities before concluding with a multi-night residency at London's O2 Arena.