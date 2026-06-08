Katie Price reveals what Lee Andrews finally confessed to her

Katie has revealed how her 'eyes have been opened' after talking to Dina

Katie Price might not have received all the answers she was looking for from her jailed husband, Lee Andrews, but she appears to have gotten at least some of them.

The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her that her marriage to Lee may be over.

She also removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex, Dina Taji.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

In a new interview, Katie, who wed Lee in January after a whirlwind romance, has revealed how her 'eyes have been opened' after talking to Dina.

The television personality visited the prison three times, and on the third time, managed to speak to Lee from half-a-mile away on the phone over a barbed wire wall.

Katie said the purpose of her visit was to 'help Lee' and said he finally admitted to having a travel ban.

The couple had been due to appear on Good Morning Britain for their first joint interview, but Lee failed to make it over to the UK and then went missing, before his father said he had been imprisoned.

Katie told The Sun: 'He has a travel ban, he did eventually tell me. I said to him, "No one will b****y care if you’ve got a flight ban. It’s not a big deal".

'The big deal is, you keep videoing, saying you’re at the airport, and you’re coming to England, and you don’t turn up.'

Katie said she 'really believed' Lee was trying to travel to England.

Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband.

After the meeting, Katie said: 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think. I still cannot end things with Lee until I’ve spoken to him, but that was a lot.'

However, despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Lee's imprisonment, Katie appeared to reaffirm her feelings for him as the saga surrounding over his situation continues.

Sharing a picture of a huge ring on her wedding finger, she wrote: "I love @wesleeandrews."