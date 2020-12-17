Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Shawn Mendes is 'counting down the minutes' till Christmas with Camila Cabello

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Shawn Mendes is excitedly “counting down the days till Christmas” because his lady love is planning on joining him for the holidays.

During his interview with People magazine, the Grammy award-winning singer admitted, "I’m going back to my home in Pickering” and “Camila’s coming with me.”

He also explained, “We’re going to be quarantining in my parents’ house — so back in my childhood bedroom. And we’ll be with my immediate family."

She also added to the publication, "I haven’t looked forward to something so much in so long — it’s really like counting down the minutes.”



