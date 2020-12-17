Can't connect right now! retry
Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Parenting is a real struggle and no matter how picture perfect it may seem, Pakistani actress Aiman Khan just shared how difficult it is.

Taking to Instagram, she became candid about how things in front of the camera are not how they always seem.

In the two photos she shared, captioned "Instagram vs Reality" she encapsulated exactly how it is like to handle a child. 

She can be seen posing perfectly with her daughter Amal in the first photo while in the second photo she was struggling to get her daughter in the frame for a decent photo.  

Even her twin sister Minal Khan commented "hahaha". 

Take a look:



