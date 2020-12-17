PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down

Can't connect right now! retry
The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday revealed why the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 exam results had been taken down.

PMC, in a detailed statement, said that after receiving complaints from students about being erroneously marked "absent", the results that were announced on December 16 were taken offline for "reconciliation".

"The MDCAT result is a computer generated result. Hence, any investigation required it to be taken offline and reverified in its entirety through physical verification of students’ admit cards and examination answer sheets. Therefore, the examination team carried out a detailed scrutiny and reverification process over the last 30 hours," read the statement.

The Commission said that the "verified result" can now be viewed online.

"There is a very small minority of students whose result is missing because neither their name nor their roll number could be matched. Therefore, these students will be notified next week and asked to appear for verification," it added.

The PMC said that to accommodate concerns put forth by students regarding questions identified as problematic, marks have been added to the results of all students.

"The PMC has re-checked and can confirm that 14 marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on the 29th of November 2020. Moreover, 7 marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on the 13th of December 2020," the statement said.

Therefore, no student has been put at a disadvantage, it stressed.

The PMC said that "less than 2%" of the total number of students who took the exam faced these difficulties and submitted complaints. "However, no matter how small that number was, the complaints were of grave concern to the PMC," it added.

How to check result

Students have been advised to log on to pmc.gov.pk/MDCAT2020 and check their results using their roll number.

PMC Vice President Muhammad Ali Raza told Geo.tv that users might experience some delay due to heavy traffic but the website is fully operational.

