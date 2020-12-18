Can't connect right now! retry
Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton hit brakes after dating for two months

Things between Model Sofia Richie and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, who were looking cozy during their dinner dates, reportedly 'cooled down'.

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton, who sparked romance rumors after being spotted together on several occasions, hit the brakes after dating for two months.

A source told E! News : Things between Sofia and Matthew "cooled down" since they were last spotted smooching during a dinner date at Matsuhisa.

The source added: "They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered. Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."

Few weeks back, it seemed a serious romance was brewing between the two. But, the new report suggests that the 19-year-old model is once again single.

The daughter of Lionel Richie recently hinted that there might be more to their breakup than people originally thought. She posted a photo of a poem, which read: "You loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming."

Meanwhile, Scott's moving on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but their relationship also seems to be very much a casual thing.

Sofia Richie, who ended her 3-year relationship with Scott Disick in the Summer', is again single and ready to mingle. 

