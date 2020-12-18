Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Inside Prince Harry's plan of healing royal rift on Christmas

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will usher in Christmas festivites away from the rest of the royal family.

According to experts, this is the perfect opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to heal their ongoing rift with their family back in the UK.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "Harry has had Christmases overseas before, when he was serving with the Army in Afghanistan. And he spent last Christmas in Canada with Meghan, their son Archie, and Meghan’s mother, Doria.

“But this year’s festivities will be unlike any other he’s had. He’ll be in his new home, in a much warmer climate, and away from the family he’s spent so many Christmases with and their traditions. I imagine he’ll feel a little homesick and reflective," she added.

“But there’ll be FaceTime chats on Christmas Day – Harry is in regular contact with the Queen and they speak regularly, so they’ll absolutely be video-calling his grandmother on Christmas Day. And the Queen will no doubt want to see little Archie, too.

“They’ll call his father, Charles, on Christmas Day too, and I would be very surprised if there wasn’t a FaceTime call between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. Despite all that’s gone on, they’ll make an effort at Christmas. The couple will check in with William and Kate, and Harry will want to speak to his nephews, George and Louis, and niece Charlotte," Nicholl said.

More From Entertainment:

Designer behind Kate and Meghan's stunning wedding dress struggling to keep family fed

Designer behind Kate and Meghan's stunning wedding dress struggling to keep family fed
Ellen DeGeneres says she did not know 'excruciating back pain' was symptom of COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres says she did not know 'excruciating back pain' was symptom of COVID-19
Meghan Markle seen enjoying Christmas in adorable throwback video

Meghan Markle seen enjoying Christmas in adorable throwback video
Maria Sharapova engaged to Prince William's friend Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova engaged to Prince William's friend Alexander Gilkes

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner spotted together for Christmas music and festive aprons

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner spotted together for Christmas music and festive aprons
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify hurts British singer Sandie Shaw?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify hurts British singer Sandie Shaw?
Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton hit brakes after dating for two months

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton hit brakes after dating for two months
What Khloe Kardashian said about Ariana Grande's new perfume

What Khloe Kardashian said about Ariana Grande's new perfume
Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps
Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Latest

view all