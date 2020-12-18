Inside Prince Harry's plan of healing royal rift on Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will usher in Christmas festivites away from the rest of the royal family.



According to experts, this is the perfect opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to heal their ongoing rift with their family back in the UK.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "Harry has had Christmases overseas before, when he was serving with the Army in Afghanistan. And he spent last Christmas in Canada with Meghan, their son Archie, and Meghan’s mother, Doria.

“But this year’s festivities will be unlike any other he’s had. He’ll be in his new home, in a much warmer climate, and away from the family he’s spent so many Christmases with and their traditions. I imagine he’ll feel a little homesick and reflective," she added.

“But there’ll be FaceTime chats on Christmas Day – Harry is in regular contact with the Queen and they speak regularly, so they’ll absolutely be video-calling his grandmother on Christmas Day. And the Queen will no doubt want to see little Archie, too.

“They’ll call his father, Charles, on Christmas Day too, and I would be very surprised if there wasn’t a FaceTime call between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. Despite all that’s gone on, they’ll make an effort at Christmas. The couple will check in with William and Kate, and Harry will want to speak to his nephews, George and Louis, and niece Charlotte," Nicholl said.