Indian actor Dhanush to work opposite Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Dhanush's next Hollywood film also stars Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters

Famed South Indian actor, Dhanush, has just got the opportunity to work with renowned Hollywood celebrities in his second international venture, a big-budgeted film, The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.



Dhanush is joining the star-studded cast alongside bigwigs like Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

Not just this, the film also features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.

This is going to be Dhanush's second international project after he starred in 2018’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

The Gray Man is his first Netflix outing.

For the unversed, The Gray Man is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by Jove Books.

It also is the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry.