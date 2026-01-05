Inside Critics Choice Awards viral moment everyone talking about

The 31st Critics Choice Awards on January 4, 2026, surprised fans in an unexpected way.

Usually, the red carpet outfits and award winners get all the attention and buzz, but this year, people were talking about the tiny snacks which were served to guests.

The viral snacks plate had small sliders, skewers and bite-sized desserts.

However, pictures of it quickly spread online and fans joked about how tiny the food looked, with some saying that the snacks would be invisible next to the celebrities’ fancy outfits.

Meanwhile others compared the food to dollhouse treats or meals for imaginary pets.

People on Twitter and X made fun of the snacks, sharing that things like they looked “like it lost a fight with a blender” or were “made for Instagram, not for eating.”

On TikTok, users even recreated the food in funny ways, with viewers, who attended the awards joined the joke, sharing playful reviews of the “fun-size awards food.”

Even though the snack plate was only a small part of the evening, it became one of the most talked-about moments of the star-studded event.

Fans quipped that next year the awards might need a food award of its own or at least bigger portions to avoid another internet storm.

Moreover, the little snack plates highlighted that even small details at big events can capture people’s attention and trigger controversies online.