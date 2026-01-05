'Riverdale' alum Charles Melton expecting 1st baby with Camille Summers-Vali

Melton and Summers-Vali have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye

Riverdale’s Charles Melton is stepping into a brand-new chapter with his girlfriend Camille Summers-Valli in 2026.

The 35-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Reggie Mantle on the CW teen drama, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend of two years. Summers-Vali, a director and photographer, shared the news in a baby reveal Instagram post on Friday, January 2.

“Making a lil family,” she captioned the post, alongside a series of intimate maternity photos.

The images showed Melton kissing his partner’s bare baby bump and standing beside her during an OB-GYN visit.

The couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Neither Melton nor Summers-Valli has publicly discussed their relationship, keeping their romance intentionally low-key. Summers-Valli is a filmmaker, known for directing Haim’s “Relationships” music video and a 2025 Coach ad campaign.

Melton, meanwhile, has been linked to high-profile names in the past, including Riverdale costar Camila Mendes from 2018 to 2021 and actress Chase Sui Wonders the following year.