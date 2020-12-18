Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite the Queen's wrath with 'biggest blunder'

Queen Elizabeth to set Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal departure in stone

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irked Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family after speaking up on US politics, breaking royal protocol.

The Duke and Duchess received flak for speaking up on US politics as royal family members, something which is highly forbidden in the royal fold.

This has left the Queen infuriated, as revealed by Express UK royal correspondent, Richard Palmer.

Owing to the breach, Harry's retention of military titles will be discussed when Queen Elizabeth reviews the Megxit plan in March.

Taking to Twitter, Palmer wrote, "Nothing has been decided yet but I imagine both sides will make the split permanent," referring to Harry and Meghan's royal exit.

Before Joe Biden won the November presidential election, the couple posted a video, where Harry said: "It's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

