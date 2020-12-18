Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October, has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby.



The O Saki Saki singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby.

In the adorable photo, Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump and announced to the world that she is pregnant.

The singer and 'Indian Idol' judge not reveal anything in her post caption but simply wrote a hashtag, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

The celebrity couple got married on October 24, 2020.

