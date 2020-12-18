Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October, has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby.

The O Saki Saki singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby.

In the adorable photo, Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump and announced to the world that she is pregnant.

The singer and 'Indian Idol' judge not reveal anything in her post caption but simply wrote a hashtag, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

The celebrity couple got married on October 24, 2020.

More From Bollywood:

Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case

Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case
Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan

Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff cut short their Dubai visit, return to Mumbai

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff cut short their Dubai visit, return to Mumbai
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts her dazzling pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts her dazzling pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption
Kartik Aaryan shares big truth about Shah Rukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan shares big truth about Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping snap

Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping snap
Saif Ali Khan booked for controversial ‘Adipurush’ statement

Saif Ali Khan booked for controversial ‘Adipurush’ statement

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shooting to resume soon as Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Covid-19

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shooting to resume soon as Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Covid-19
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't 'feel so glam these days', find out why

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't 'feel so glam these days', find out why
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan get groovy to Coolie No 1 track

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan get groovy to Coolie No 1 track
Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at age of 90

Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at age of 90

Latest

view all