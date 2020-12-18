Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas tied the knot this year, in July, with property investor Harry Wentworth in a small private ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She recently opened up about her big day and revealed all the ups and downs.

The actress, model wrote how her father appeared to be "strangely quiet" during their long drive to the church.

"We drove up and down a dual carriageway several times before eventually arriving at the church 40 minutes late," Cressida wrote in the Spectator.

She stated that her father was not willing to let his daughter go despite being well aware of Harry's good personality.

"My dad seemed strangely quiet and I asked him if he was all right. He said: ‘It’s just like taking Sheba [his dog] to the vet.’ He didn’t want to do it, but knew he had to."

"He is very fond of my husband, Harry, by the way. But he didn’t want to let his daughter go."

She spoke about the bittersweet moment of not being able to get married in front of their "abnormally large" families.



"As Harry and I both have abnormally large families (22 siblings and four sets of parents between us), it was impossible for them all to be there.

"But the whole time I just wished that they were. This was the only sad part of an otherwise happy day. I am certain we value our family and friends even more when they are absent," she wrote.