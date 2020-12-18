Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Sheheryar Munawar spills details on fighting Covid-19, emotional trauma, more

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar recently got candid and revealed the he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing his journey on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star said that the virus, along with a string of other things, left his confidence completely shattered. 

He went on to saying that he suffered emotional and physical trauma. 

"To make things worse I tested +ive for COVID and had to go into isolation, a few weeks out of that terrible experience, I got into a motorbike accident and had to undergo surgery," he wrote.

"Mobility was completely restricted and relying on others to help me do the most basic tasks was emotionally traumatic, to say the least. I was on strong meds and was eating the weight of my emotions in carbs."

The actor also shared what he did to overcome his struggles. 

"So one day just like that, I decided I had to fight back. I worked with a trainer to develop workouts that would involve more focus based excersies without weights. I started eating healthier, forced myself to fix my sleep cycle, started meditating, mustered up the courage to speak to a therapist, actively worked on having a positive outlook on life (reading and research really helped ) and basically went on a lifestyle change/detox," he continued.

"Alhumdulillah, I’m grateful to my family and friends who supported me through my journey of recovery, however most of all it has been my faith in the love the Almighty has for all His beings that kept me going."

Take a look: 



More From Entertainment:

Prince William more ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton in 2020 Christmas photo: report

Prince William more ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton in 2020 Christmas photo: report
Selena Gomez sheds light on her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 success

Selena Gomez sheds light on her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 success
Vanessa Bryant’s mom to 'extort a financial windfall' with lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant’s mom to 'extort a financial windfall' with lawsuit
BTS’s Jungkook crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Man’

BTS’s Jungkook crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Man’
Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise after outburst on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set

Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise after outburst on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas
Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43

'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43
Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

Latest

view all