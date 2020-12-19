Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Swara Bhaskar shares ‘snapshots of resilience’ after joining protesting farmers

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

'A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers,' said Swara Bhaskar

B-Town star Swara Bhaskar has showing support for the farmers’ protests over the farm laws in India through her social media.

And now, to show solidarity with them, the Veere Di Wedding actor decided to join their cause by attending the demonstration at Singhu Border.

Turning to Twitter, the actor shared photos of herself sitting with other women protesters.

Alongside the photos, Swara wrote: “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

“Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest,” she added.

A number of Bollywood stars have voiced their support for the farmers, including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh. 

