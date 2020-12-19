Brad Pitt is ‘embracing old age’ and ‘loving life’ as he turns 57

The ultimate Hollywood dreamboat Brad Pitt just turned 57 and while he isn't too big on birthdays, the actor will be having a small celebration with his children by his side. and we are taking a sneak peek into the heartthrob’s low-key celebration.



According to a report by HollywoodLife, as the ‘golden boy’ of Tinseltown rings in his 57th birthday, he has special plans to celebrate with his children in a warm and intimate way.

A source dished the details to an outlet, saying: “Brad is very low key when it comes to his birthday.”

“He really doesn’t make a big deal about it. He’s in the middle of working on Bullet Train so he’s very preoccupied with all things work but of course he will celebrate at some point with his kids because they do love that,” they said.

"The younger ones are still at the age where they love making him cards and doing the whole cake and birthday candles thing," the source revealed.

“But really the only thing that Brad wants for his birthday are the homemade cards that his kids make him and time with them, that is what he treasures most. Otherwise, he’d just as soon skip having a birthday,” the insider said.

A second source told the portal: “Birthdays near Christmas have always been interesting for Brad and especially this year is way different than any year before. The main takeaway is that he can’t believe that he is inching towards 60.”

“He is embracing getting older and loving life. And he is going to take today and this weekend to talk to the ones he loves. He isn’t going to have a party and he is not expecting and gifts,” the source said.

“He is just looking forward to hearing from his kids and going through the day very happy because he is healthy and mostly everything in his life is going very well. He’s in a great place right now,” it was revealed further.